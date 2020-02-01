ZumCoin Price Down 0.1% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $934,561.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

