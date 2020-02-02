$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 80.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.