-$0.13 EPS Expected for Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 222.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 80,821,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $59.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

In other Vaxart news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.