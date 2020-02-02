-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.22). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $705,200 over the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 228,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ATEC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.96. 314,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,571. Alphatec has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $427.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.