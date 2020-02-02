$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 244,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 343,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 355,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.