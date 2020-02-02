$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

AMRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American River Bankshares stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.20% of American River Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

