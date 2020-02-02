$0.31 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.06. 789,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,406. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 333.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

