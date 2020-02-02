$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. AlarmCom reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AlarmCom.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. First Analysis upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $71.50.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after buying an additional 603,061 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,279,000 after buying an additional 314,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AlarmCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 166,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlarmCom (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.