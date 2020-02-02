$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Stars Group reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stars Group.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

TSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,690,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 1,376,382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 412,342 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,436,000. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,354,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after buying an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stars Group stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 1.58. Stars Group has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $26.64.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stars Group (TSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.