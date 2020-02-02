$0.43 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In other news, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,261. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

