$0.44 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.38. Koppers posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $239,816.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $649.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. Koppers has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

