$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $22,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,037,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARES opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

