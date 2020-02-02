$0.50 EPS Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.44. Suncor Energy reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 4,586,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,524. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

