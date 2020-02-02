$0.51 EPS Expected for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Trex posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of TREX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 437,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.08. Trex has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $101.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

