$0.54 EPS Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $26.78. 33,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $409.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares in the company, valued at $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

