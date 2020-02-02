-$0.67 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,457. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $298.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

