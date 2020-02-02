$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.62. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFS traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. 83,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,247. Saul Centers has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

