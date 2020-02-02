$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Hub Group posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

HUBG traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $52.87. 275,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,257. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.64. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 147.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

