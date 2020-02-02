$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.83. QCR posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 19.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

QCRH stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $649.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.83. QCR has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in QCR by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in QCR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

