$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.96. Webster Financial posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 731,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

