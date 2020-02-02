$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.95. Timken reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $62,379.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $19,323,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 282,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Timken by 1,381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 93,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. Timken has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $58.78.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.