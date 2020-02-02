0Chain Trading 31.5% Higher This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $965,360.00 and approximately $1,039.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000219 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

