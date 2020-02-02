0x Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, Independent Reserve, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. 0x has a total market capitalization of $150.57 million and $19.88 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,958,624 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, IDEX, Gatecoin, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Binance, HitBTC, GOPAX, Kucoin, WazirX, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Liqui, Cobinhood, Huobi, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Coinone, Gate.io, Zebpay, Iquant, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, DDEX, Koinex, FCoin, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Crex24, Mercatox, ABCC, AirSwap, OKEx, Upbit, Bilaxy, Livecoin, C2CX, CoinTiger, Independent Reserve, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

