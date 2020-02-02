0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $909,500.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 108.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.05965983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00126904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034753 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,697,700 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

