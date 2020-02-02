-$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.94). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million.

ASMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $17.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 338.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

