$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.07. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,019,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 247,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.75. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

