$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 801.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 48,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $4,709,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. Paychex has a 52 week low of $70.13 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

