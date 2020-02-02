$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 23,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,267,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,470 shares of company stock worth $2,238,424. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 38.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

