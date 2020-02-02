$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $0.73. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $254.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $7.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

