$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.22. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,105 shares of company stock worth $3,767,027. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 598,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,857. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

