$1.24 EPS Expected for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.24. Brink’s reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brink’s.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter worth $70,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

BCO stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.19. 429,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,252. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $69.85 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

