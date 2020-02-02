$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $34.88 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.