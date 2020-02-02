$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. American Axle & Manufact. posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,333,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 437,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 666,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 282,467 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 346,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

