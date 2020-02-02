-$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report ($1.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($5.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.29) to ($4.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,271. The company has a market capitalization of $288.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.56. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.