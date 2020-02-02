$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. NVIDIA posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $236.43 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $259.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.