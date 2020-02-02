$113.51 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post $113.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.58 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $112.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $408.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.92 million to $410.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

