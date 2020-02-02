$133.35 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report $133.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $83.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $466.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $457.40 million to $476.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $541.65 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $571.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PMT opened at $23.25 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.