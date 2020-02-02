$134.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report sales of $134.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.70 million and the highest is $134.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $127.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $467.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.70 million to $467.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $503.48 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $508.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.50 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

