1,373 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,851.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,811.88. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

