$149.15 Million in Sales Expected for Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce $149.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.30 million. Farmer Bros posted sales of $159.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year sales of $579.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.60 million to $588.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $601.50 million, with estimates ranging from $577.29 million to $625.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on FARM. BidaskClub upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 138.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. Farmer Bros has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $205.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

