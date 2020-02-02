15,000 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after purchasing an additional 96,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AI Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

