152,000 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,076,000. L3Harris accounts for 3.0% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of L3Harris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.33. 1,390,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,500. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $151.77 and a fifty-two week high of $225.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.84.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.