$165.34 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $165.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.06 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $134.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $640.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $618.61 million to $648.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $675.54 million, with estimates ranging from $638.33 million to $711.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 347,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.09. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

