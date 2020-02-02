$165.70 Million in Sales Expected for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will report sales of $165.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the lowest is $165.20 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $189.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $735.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $735.30 million to $737.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $761.76 million, with estimates ranging from $742.30 million to $775.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $512,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,168,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $905.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

