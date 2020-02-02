$170.48 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce $170.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.10 million to $171.26 million. Stratasys reported sales of $177.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $646.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $647.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $666.42 million, with estimates ranging from $660.64 million to $677.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SSYS stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.78 million, a PE ratio of -599.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.96. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $30.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,519,000 after purchasing an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $5,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.