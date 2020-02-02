$173.74 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report $173.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.20 million and the highest is $174.76 million. Kadant reported sales of $163.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $695.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.20 million to $696.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $718.36 million, with estimates ranging from $687.20 million to $734.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $628,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,219.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,172 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,840. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Kadant by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 281.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

