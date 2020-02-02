$188.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to report sales of $188.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.20 million and the highest is $192.10 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $199.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year sales of $762.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.70 million to $784.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $765.40 million to $817.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorp.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE:CADE opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $748,670 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.