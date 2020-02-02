1,925 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,402.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,275.81. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $63,822.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.