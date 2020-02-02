195,347 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 752.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 1,074,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,605. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $60.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

