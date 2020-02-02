$198.21 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) to announce sales of $198.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.70 million and the highest is $202.72 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $143.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $716.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $727.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $850.52 million, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $895.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDE. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 830,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172,164 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.94. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

